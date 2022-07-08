Experts say no to dredging without feasibility study

Environmental experts and academicians have called on the government to first carry out an environmental and social impact assessment before dredging the Nile tributaries.



They called on the government to put on hold the planned dredging of the Bahr el Ghazal and Jonglei canal until proper studies are done.

A forum organized by the University of Juba brought together environmental experts and academicians who presented research papers on the advantages and advantages of dredging.

Politicians, lawmakers, and hundreds of University of Juba students took part in the open discussion on Friday.

The dredging project approved by the cabinet last year is targeting the Bahr el Ghazal-Naam river.

Environmentalist Nhial Titmamer who was among the panelists pointed out during his presentation that dredging the Bahr el Ghazal river without studies is like putting the cart before the horse.

“This [dredging] is an issue that should be examined holistically, the climate has changed, and a change has made an environment so fragile that any unscientific move can easily upset nature and create catastrophes,” Titmamer explained.

“The dredging project should be put on hold until feasibility study, environment, and social impact assessment is carryout,

“When I say put on hold, it doesn’t mean that you stop the project, because I don’t want to preempt, I want to be scientific, put it on hold, don’t prejudice the process. Do the studies first,

“Dredging without feasibility studies is basically like putting the cart before the horse.”

For his part, the former governor of Jonglei state, Philip Aguer called on the University of Juba to present its research findings to the government.

“The first presenter, who is an expert, ended by calling for a study, and he was presenting his own study. What study do we need in South Sudan, you have already done your study? said Aguer.

“What the university of Juba should do, is to write one paragraph to the government of South Sudan, stop the Jonglei canal, stop dredging based on those researches.”

The presentation by Dr. Yatta Samuel of the University of Juba focuses on the advantages and disadvantages of dredging, while Prof. Milton Melingasuk’s presentation was on the impact of dredging on livestock in the SUDD.

Also, Dr. Yoasa Wawa’s presentation was on the Students’ protest in 1974 over the digging of the Jonglei Canal.

