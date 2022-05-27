Political parties vow to denounce violence, opt for dialogue

Over sixty political parties have drawn a ten-point resolution including denouncing violence and using dialogue as a means to address their differences.

The parties held a three-day round-table discussion on the creation of monthly political parties’ dialogue platform to advance peace and stability in South Sudan.

The meeting which concluded yesterday, brought together representatives of different political parties to discuss their role in the implementation of the peace agreement.

They also deliberated on political parties’ legal framework, registration and reform process.

Another key item was the role of political parties in improving working relations in post conflict South Sudan.

The participants also called for non-political interference with all national unions such as youth and women groups.

Randiwo Arkangelo who is the Director of Planning at the national Ministry of Peace Building read out the resolutions

Among them, Arkangelo said; “There should be dissemination of R-ARCSS should be translated into National Languages for the local communities to understand and benefit from it.”

“Number seven, all Political Parties to push for the implementation of R-ARCSS or peace agreement in the Republic of South Sudan.”

“Number eight, all political parties to advocate for nationwide disarmament program campaign.”

“Number nine, all national Unions such as Youth Union, Women Union etc should be independent.

“Number ten, all Political parties to denounce violence in the Republic of South Sudan.”

During the meeting, the political parties also agreed to have a national agenda to unite the people of South Sudan.

Lastly, they recommended that the unity government provide funding to the Political Parties for campaigns before elections.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gov’t dismayed by renewed sanctions Previous Post