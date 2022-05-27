27th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Political parties vow to denounce violence, opt for dialogue

Political parties vow to denounce violence, opt for dialogue

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 6 hours ago

Representative of political parties interacting during a monthly meeting on the promotion of peace and stability in South Sudan/Photo by Wote Charles

Over sixty political parties have drawn a ten-point resolution including denouncing violence and using dialogue as a means to address their differences.

The parties held a three-day round-table discussion on the creation of monthly political parties’ dialogue platform to advance peace and stability in South Sudan.

The meeting which concluded yesterday, brought together representatives of different political parties to discuss their role in the implementation of the peace agreement.

They also deliberated on political parties’ legal framework, registration and reform process.

Another key item was the role of political parties in improving working relations in post conflict South Sudan.

The participants also called for non-political interference with all national unions such as youth and women groups.

Randiwo Arkangelo who is the Director of Planning at the national Ministry of Peace Building read out the resolutions

Among them, Arkangelo said; “There should be dissemination of R-ARCSS should be translated into National Languages for the local communities to understand and benefit from it.”

“Number seven, all Political Parties to push for the implementation of R-ARCSS or peace agreement in the Republic of South Sudan.”

“Number eight, all political parties to advocate for nationwide disarmament program campaign.”

“Number nine, all national Unions such as Youth Union, Women Union etc should be independent.

“Number ten, all Political parties to denounce violence in the Republic of South Sudan.”

During the meeting, the political parties also agreed to have a national agenda to unite the people of South Sudan.

Lastly, they recommended that the unity government provide funding to the Political Parties for campaigns before elections.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Report: Bona Malwal, Dr. Francis Deng fuelled Twic-Ngok conflict 1

Report: Bona Malwal, Dr. Francis Deng fuelled Twic-Ngok conflict

Published Monday, May 23, 2022

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule 2

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule

Published Sunday, May 22, 2022

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo 3

Gov’t identifies poachers who massacred wild animals in Akobo

Published Thursday, May 26, 2022

Radio Jonglei CEO admits editorial fault, apologizes 4

Radio Jonglei CEO admits editorial fault, apologizes

Published Friday, May 20, 2022

Here’s why wrestling match in Terekeka ended in dramatic draw 5

Here’s why wrestling match in Terekeka ended in dramatic draw

Published Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

7 survive as gunmen waylay, burn truck in Maridi

Published 2 hours ago

91,000 women, 5,200 girls to benefit from World Bank’s $70m grant

Published 2 hours ago

SPLM-IO denies involvement in gruesome Akobo poaching

Published 4 hours ago

Juba man to serve decade-long jail term for defilement

Published 5 hours ago

Political parties vow to denounce violence, opt for dialogue

Published 6 hours ago

Gov’t dismayed by renewed sanctions

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.