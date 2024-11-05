Policy analyst urges comprehensive peace for all border tribes

A South Sudanese independent public policy specialist has welcomed the Ateker community peace resolution while urging involvement of all the tribes along the Uganda – South Sudan border for comprehensive settlement of border disputes.

This comes after the border communities of South Sudan, Kenya, and Uganda over the weekend committed to fostering peaceful coexistence and addressing cross-border issues amicably.

Alimure Awuda says the meeting excluded other South Sudanese communities experiencing similar border encroachment.

“They did not organize it very comprehensively. By comprehensively I mean they should have involved all the tribes along the Uganda – South Sudan border that are having border dispute for example, the Madi, the Lugbara, the Kuku, Acholi and so on.

“Unfortunately, they only took one section of the disputed area which can still not solve the issue that the people or the tribes along the border lines are yearning for.

In September 2024, Alimure Awuda developed a policy brief document focusing on the border disputes between Kajo-Keji County of South Sudan and Moyo District of Uganda.

The nine-page document offered key recommendations for the governments of South Sudan and Uganda to promote respect for both countries’ sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom.

It recommended that South Sudan and Uganda establish a neutral joint army in all the hotspot areas of dispute to secure and deter civilian casualties and prevent further encroachments.

The expert also suggested resolving border conflicts through negotiation, adding that a diplomatic and negotiated settlement would be essential.

Other key recommendations include the construction of joint infrastructure for cross-border connectivity to strengthen the relationship and aid in resolving problems along the borders.

Alimure Awuda believes that indigenous communities in the border areas and the 1914 British theoretical definition are the best tools for resolving South Sudan–Uganda border disputes.

“It is too much that people have been yearning for this border demarcation but it has never been done.”

He is, therefore, appealing to Juba to engage in diplomatic discussions with neighboring countries to ensure border disputes come to an end.

“I am happy that this meeting is being organized by the East African Community, so let the community make sure that all its citizens are in peaceful coexistence.

“I recommend it should not end there, it should continue if peace must be realized and this meeting must be rotational.”

