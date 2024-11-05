5th November 2024
41 died of malaria in Likwangole in past two weeks -official

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 3 hours ago

Malaria-bearing anopheles mosquito. (Courtesy)

At least 41 people including dozens of children died from suspected malaria in Likwangole County in the past two weeks amid the disease outbreak, according to authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Citing a report from health aid workers, Pibor Information Minister Oleyo Akuer said those who died include 36 children

He added that most of the cases were reported from the remote areas constrained by inadequate or not health services with 5 death cases in  the County headquarters Likwangole.

“According to the reports that came from Likwangole county, there is an outbreak of malaria cases which started on last week in October.

“This malaria caused deaths of about 41 people and among them were 36 children. Five of them died in the county headquarters but the rest in the remote areas“, said Akuer.

Akuer laments the lack of drug facilities in the area, citing most of the health services are coming from the organizations operating in the area.

“There are no drug supplies coming from the headquarters in Juba, and there is no medical warehouse owned by the government. It is the NGOs supporting the sector of the health.”

Eye Radio could not independently verify the report. However, Malaria remains one of the leading causes of death in South Sudan with pregnant women, children and the elderly being the most affected.

The situation is often aggravated during rainy seasons.

5th November 2024

