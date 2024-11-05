WES Juba coordinator files lawsuit after grenade attack

Western Equatoria Office Cordinator in Juba has filed a police case against an unidentified person who attempted to blow him up with a grenade in Juba’s Lemon Gaba residential area.

John Abuida Malish said the incident happened on Friday at 8:00PM after he arrived home from work and went to his brother’s shop within family premises.

According to Abuida, he was seated at his brother’s shop when a grenade was thrown at them, but it did not explode.

“I came from office and changed my clothes and stayed home for 1 hour. After that I went to get airtime from a shop which is at home.

“After getting the airtime, I decided to stay and chat with my brother who sells in the shop. After few minutes, I heard a metal thrown up and fell down when my brother ran away and told me to also ran away.

Mr. Abuida said after discovering it was a grenade attack, both of them ran away from the place.

“I told him (his brother) that this looks like an empty container but it was covered in a sack. After I opened the sack, I saw a grenade but it did not explode.

John said he filed an open police case against the unknown assailant.

“I went there and filed a case and they said the case will be an open one because I did not see the person who threw it.”

However, Eye Radio could not independently verify the incident and the filed police case.

Mr Abuida was appointed as the coordinator of Western Equatoria State Coordination office in Juba on August 2024.

