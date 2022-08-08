Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba

According to Oyet Patrick, Journalist Diing Magot was arrested on Sunday at Konyo-konyo market.

She is reportedly detained along with 6 protestors, one shot in a leg during the protest over high food prices.

Oyet told Eye Radio that the female journalist is being held at Malakia Police station in Juba.

“It is true she was arrested while covering a protest in Juba and nobody has even known that she was arrested,” said Oyet.

“The family contacted some colleagues this morning asking for their daughter in case the daughter was with the friends because she had left the house yesterday [Sunday] and never returned,

“This is when UJOSS was alerted that she was missing and we started immediately checking around where she could be. We have been informed that she is at Malakia police station.”

On Sunday, some protesters took to the street, holding posters such as “We cannot manage water and sugar now! We cannot afford bread now! and Save our lives from hyperinflation.”

Others protested high transport fares and fuel prices.

The young people were also demanding a unity government to address unemployment and insecurity in the country.