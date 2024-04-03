Parliament reopens after four months of recess

President Salva Kiir reopened of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislature on Wednesday after lawmakers spent nearly four months on recess.

The event took place in the newly constructed hall inside the parliament building in Juba.

The president has also reopened the renovated main building of the parliament this morning.

Works on the building first started in May 2019.

Vice Presidents, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba, national ministers, members of the diplomatic corps among others were in attendance.

The national lawmakers went on recess in mid-December 2023, and were expected to return to sittings in the first week of the February.

The customary protocol dictates that when the parliament goes on recess, it must be reopened by the President.

The lawmakers are expected to deliberate and pass laws including a supplementary budget concerning the electoral institution among others.

Last month, the parliament’s spokesperson, John Agany said the National Legislative Assembly will prioritize the deliberation and passing of bills related to the implementation of peace agreement as soon as the sitting resumes.

According to him, some bills related to the peace agreement were table before the August house – with some in the first reading stages.

