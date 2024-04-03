3rd April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Parliament reopens after four months of recess

Parliament reopens after four months of recess

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

Lawmakers at the National Parliament. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

President Salva Kiir reopened of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislature on Wednesday after lawmakers spent nearly four months on recess.

The event took place in the newly constructed hall inside the parliament building in Juba.

The president has also reopened the renovated main building of the parliament this morning.

Works on the building first started in May 2019.

Vice Presidents, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba, national ministers, members of the diplomatic corps among others were in attendance.

The national lawmakers went on recess in mid-December 2023, and were expected to return to sittings in the first week of the February.

The customary protocol dictates that when the parliament goes on recess, it must be reopened by the President.

The lawmakers are expected to deliberate and pass laws including a supplementary budget concerning the electoral institution among others.

Last month, the parliament’s spokesperson, John Agany said the National Legislative Assembly will prioritize the deliberation and passing of bills related to the implementation of peace agreement as soon as the sitting resumes.

According to him, some bills related to the peace agreement were table before the August house – with some in the first reading stages.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda 1

South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda

Published Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests 2

Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests

Published Saturday, March 30, 2024

Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife 3

Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife

Published Sunday, March 31, 2024

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba 4

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba

Published Thursday, March 28, 2024

Biden extends National Emergency on South Sudan 5

Biden extends National Emergency on South Sudan

Published Thursday, March 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

About 100 military police graduated in Yei River County

Published 1 hour ago

Advocacy group urges parliament to deliberate on economic crisis

Published 1 hour ago

Parliament reopens after four months of recess

Published 1 hour ago

Seven dead, hundreds injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years

Published 4 hours ago

US unsatisfied with South Sudan investigation into Allen’s death

Published 4 hours ago

Rights group expresses concerns for Kalisto’s safety

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!