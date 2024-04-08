8th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Parliament adjourns sitting due to ‘miscommunication’

Parliament adjourns sitting due to ‘miscommunication’

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 22 mins ago

Lawmakers at the National Parliament. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly on Monday adjourned the second sitting of the first session due to what its spokesperson describes as a miscommunication.

The lawmakers from both the National Legislative Assembly and Council of States were expected to deliberate on the President’s speech which he made on Wednesday.

However, John Agany, the head of Information Committee of parliament, said legislators had to return home after the two houses presented different items for deliberation.

“The two houses planned differently, the National Legislative Assembly planned their own items and then I think the Council of the States were coming for the Joint sitting,” Agany told reporters.

The national legislative assembly reportedly presented an agenda focusing on a Joint Report of three Committees on Water Resources and Irrigation: Legislation and Justice on Cooperative Affairs and International Cooperation of Nile Basin Initiative.

Another agenda presented was about the logging and depletion of forests in Morobo County of Central Equatoria state.

Parliament spokesperson John Agany attributed the adjournment to what he terms as confusion caused by miscommunication.

“In fact, there was miscommunication between the two houses and that has led to adjournment of the today’s sitting.”

“The first item should have been the speech of the President which is to be deferred later on. Right Hon. Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba is supposed to refer it to specialize committee for the deliberation and then it has to be reported back to the house which in fact did not make itself.”

Hon. Agany stated that legislators will convene an extraordinary meeting on Friday after the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.

President Salva Kiir inaugurated the first session of the Transitional National Legislature on April 3, 2024, following a lengthy recess of four months.

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba 1

Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024

South Sudan Civil Society Forum ‘strongly’ condemns Kalisto’s arrest 2

South Sudan Civil Society Forum ‘strongly’ condemns Kalisto’s arrest

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium 3

CAF delegation in South Sudan to inspect Juba Stadium

Published Thursday, April 4, 2024

Yau Yau joins SPLM-IO, cites non-implementation of May 9 accord 4

Yau Yau joins SPLM-IO, cites non-implementation of May 9 accord

Published Monday, April 1, 2024

US unsatisfied with South Sudan investigation into Allen’s death 5

US unsatisfied with South Sudan investigation into Allen’s death

Published Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament adjourns sitting due to ‘miscommunication’

Published 22 mins ago

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan education system lacks Islamic curriculum: Cleric

Published 4 hours ago

Money dealers ordered to display exchange rates

Published 5 hours ago

‘I am not alone’: Rwandans remember 1994 genocide

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!