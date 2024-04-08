Parliament adjourns sitting due to ‘miscommunication’

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly on Monday adjourned the second sitting of the first session due to what its spokesperson describes as a miscommunication.

The lawmakers from both the National Legislative Assembly and Council of States were expected to deliberate on the President’s speech which he made on Wednesday.

However, John Agany, the head of Information Committee of parliament, said legislators had to return home after the two houses presented different items for deliberation.

“The two houses planned differently, the National Legislative Assembly planned their own items and then I think the Council of the States were coming for the Joint sitting,” Agany told reporters.

The national legislative assembly reportedly presented an agenda focusing on a Joint Report of three Committees on Water Resources and Irrigation: Legislation and Justice on Cooperative Affairs and International Cooperation of Nile Basin Initiative.

Another agenda presented was about the logging and depletion of forests in Morobo County of Central Equatoria state.

Parliament spokesperson John Agany attributed the adjournment to what he terms as confusion caused by miscommunication.

“In fact, there was miscommunication between the two houses and that has led to adjournment of the today’s sitting.”

“The first item should have been the speech of the President which is to be deferred later on. Right Hon. Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba is supposed to refer it to specialize committee for the deliberation and then it has to be reported back to the house which in fact did not make itself.”

Hon. Agany stated that legislators will convene an extraordinary meeting on Friday after the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.

President Salva Kiir inaugurated the first session of the Transitional National Legislature on April 3, 2024, following a lengthy recess of four months.

