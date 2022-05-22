Panyijiar commissioner returns 38 looted cattle to Lakes

The Commissioner of Panyijiar County in Unity State has handed over 38 raided cattle to the authorities in Yirol East County of neighboring Lakes State.

Commissioner Gabriel Majok Bol says the stolen cattle were received by the Commissioner of Yirol East County on Friday.

“Panyijiar County has released 38 raided cattle from the day of yesterday, and those cattle were taken to Yirol East County which is Nyang County,” Majok said.

The cattle were looted last month, when armed youth from Panyijiar County reportedly attacked a cattle camp in the neighboring Lakes, killing 3 civilians and wounding four others.

“This morning I talked to the Commissioner of Nyang, Honorable Manyang Luk and he said he received those cattle from Kureer on Friday,” he stated.

Panyijiar County, a far-flung area in the southern tip of Unity State has been at relative tranquility, thanks to the commissioner’s tougher stance against raiders.

“That’s what we are doing. We collect them back, the cattle that were taken by criminals, we collect them and the number of criminals that were arrested is about 24. We arrested them and they are still in jail,” the commissioner said.

Majok says the cattle were recovered after a series of gun battles involving the defiant raiders and the security forces.

Three cattle rustlers were reported killed, a score surrendered while others were arrested in last month’s engagements.

For his part, the Minister of Information in Lakes State William Kwoji confirmed that the looted cattle have been handed to their rightful owners.

“It is true, the commissioner of Panyijiar County has handed back over 40 cattle which were raided sometimes back, you remember I said the commissioner is working hard to make sure all the raided cows are returned to Lakes,” he told Eye Radio over the phone yesterday.

Minister Kwoji said he appreciates the commissioner of Panyijiar and that he needs the spirit to continue.

