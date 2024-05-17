S. Sudan govt, opposition groups sign commitment for peace in Nairobi

The government of South Sudan and the non-signatory groups to the 2018 peace agreement on Thursday signed a “commitment declaration” for peace in Nairobi Kenya.

The content of the agreement was not disclosed during the signing ceremony.

However, making remarks following the commitment agreement, the leader of Real SPLM Pagan Amun said the parties agreed on an inclusive peace process to address the root causes of the conflict in South Sudan.

“We declared our commitment to initiate an inclusive peace process that addresses the root causes of the conflict and foster a truly inclusive environment where all voices of our people are heard and respected.

“We agreed that this process shall be an inclusive dialogue with the participation of all South Sudanese stakeholders including the transitional government of South Sudan, the opposition groups – those who signedthe R- ARCSS and those who were not part of the 2018 agreement.

“The stake holders shall include our religious and traditional leaders, women and youth leaders, our professional and national experts as well as leaders of our civil society – as equal stakeholder.

“We have generally agreed that we should be focusing on putting forward the problems facing out country, for us to attack that problem and find solutions to the difficulties that we have together as citizens of South Sudan have been facing. We want to see our problems as our enemy,” said Pagan.

“We the opposition pledge our full commitment. We will be working united and in collaboration with the government delegation here to rescue our people and to bring a better future for South Sudan that is free just and prosperous.”

The milestone comes after the government and opposition groups presented their position papers during the ongoing high-level mediation talks in Kenya.

In his remarks, Kenya’s foreign office described the agreement as a “first milestone” in the ongoing talks in which warring sides pledged their commitment to end the violence and hostilities.

Meanwhile, the chief mediator, General Lazarus Sumbeiyo said he was encouraged by the collegiality and spirit the parties have shown during the talks and looks up for progress in the commitment they have made.

