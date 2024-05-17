17th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   11 prisoners escape at work in Mayom County

11 prisoners escape at work in Mayom County

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

A prison warden guarding inmates. (Photo: © 2010 Pete Muller|Human Rights Watch).

Police in Mayom County of Unity State are intensifying search for 11 criminal suspects who escaped from a remote area on May 12, and a local prison official has been arrested.

The state prosecutor general, Samuel Mathuk Pouk, said the accused persons who had been remanded pending trial, escaped from a forest where they were taken to labor.

Mathuk said on Thursday the prison director, Colonel Gattuor Thak, has been arrested over the incident, and he is under investigation by the state authorities.

Prosecutor General Mathuk said search efforts for the prison escapees are underway.

“What happened was a mass escape of eleven prisoners from the county prison,” he told Eye Radio.

“The prison director was arrested and held responsible for the escape of the eleven prisoners. He is under investigation by the state authorities, and search efforts are ongoing for the escaped prisoners.”

The prison escape occurred a few days after the South Sudan judiciary established a mobile court to resolve accumulated criminal cases in the area where justice is largely administered through customary laws.

The court will be present in the remote county until May 24, to decide forty-two different criminal cases including rape, robbery, revenge killing, and cattle raiding.

The tribunal is made up of two judges, two defense lawyers, an indictment lawyer, a prosecutor and three investigators.

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls 1

NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi 2

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei 3

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei

Published Sunday, May 12, 2024

South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations 4

South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts 5

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts

Published Friday, May 10, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

How ‘fake it until you make it’ works for DJ Cent

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t rejects proposal to reopen negotiation on 2018 peace accord – Yakani

Published 2 hours ago

Awow promises changes in food, fuel prices and exchange rates in days

Published 2 hours ago

5 killed in cattle camp attacks in Warrap’s Tonj East

Published 2 hours ago

Officers’ negligence behind death of 7 inside container in Warrap: Lul

Published 4 hours ago

Experts predict hard times for South Sudan as economy plummets

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!