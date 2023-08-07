Over 200 South Sudanese students graduate from Ethiopian universities

Over 200 South Sudanese students have recently graduated from various universities and higher institutes in Ethiopia.

Of the 235 students, 50 graduated with bachelor’s degrees in engineering-based courses, 30 in health science-based courses, and the rest in Social Science.

After their graduation, South Sudan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Dr. James Pitiya Morgan, and Ethiopian Minister of Education, Professor Berhanu Nega on Sunday held a ceremony for the students in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Gabriel Changson Chang, South Sudan’s Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, was the guest of honour.

In his message to the graduates, Changson encouraged them to use their knowledge and skills to create jobs for themselves.

“That’s how we transform tragedies into opportunities, opportunities of building a new nation, a nation that is based on love, forgiveness and reconciliation,” said the ambassador.

It is not clear from what time frame did the students graduate from Ethiopian universities and colleges.

“We will not promise you jobs, day-to-day jobs but jobs are created, when you talk of money, where is money, money is mind.”

“If you go now with your knowledge, you can create self-employment, and you will be better off to those who are jobless, who do create it, you make projects and move with a lot of projects and you make collective.”

Changson also urged the students to shun tribalism and to return home as peace ambassadors to build a better South Sudan.

On his part, Ethiopian Minister of Education Professor Berhanu Nega said his government stands with the South Sudanese people, particularly in the education sector.

Ethiopia has offered scholarship opportunities to South Sudanese students over the years.

But most scholars struggled due to numerous challenges such as inadequate accommodation incentives, COVID-19 shocks and the just-ended Ethiopian conflict.