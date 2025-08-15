Over 10,000 households affected by floods in Twic East – Commissioner

The Commissioner of Twic East County in Jonglei State says more than 10,000 households in the county headquarters and nearby payams have been affected by recent heavy rainfall.

Juach Arok Juach says the downpour over the past week has destroyed homes and raised fears of more flooding.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Commissioner Juach said the rain started early this month and has so far affected most parts of the county, with many homes collapsing.

“Currently, there are almost 10,000 households within the county headquarters. Most of the population lives in the highlands around the canal and swamp areas. We also have 3,000 households of internally displaced persons from various communities in northern Jonglei.

“These IDPs live within the headquarters alongside the local residents of Twic East. So, in total, there are about 10,000 households in the headquarters and nearby payams of Twic East,” commissioner Juach explained.

Juach said residents, especially children, are already being affected by waterborne diseases, malaria, and mosquito infestations.

“About a month ago, we received supplies for a malaria campaign sent by UNICEF. However, we are worried that if the rain continues and affects health facilities, more cases will emerge. August and September are usually the peak months for these diseases, as heavy rains are common during this period,” he said.

According to the commissioner, community dikes supported by the International Organization for Migration are under pressure, with some sections still under construction.

He warned that without water pumps to drain the floodwater, the dikes could be overwhelmed if the Nile River level rises.

Juach is appealing to the state and national governments, as well as humanitarian agencies, for urgent support.

Twic East has experienced seasonal flooding for the past six years. Last year’s floodwaters took several months to recede.

