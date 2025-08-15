15th August 2025

Kiir directs new Western Equatoria leaders to restore stability

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir speaks during the swearing in of the newly appointed officials at the state house - photo credit: Presidential Press Unity

President Salva Kiir has directed the newly appointed governor and deputy governor of Western Equatoria State to restore stability in the state following a surge in violence in recent months.

Kiir made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of Governor James Altaib Berapai and his deputy Justin Joseph Marona.

This is according to a statement issued by the Office of the President on Thursday evening.

The two officials were appointed recently after the position of governor remained vacant since February, following the dismissal of the former governor.

Their appointment comes after an increase in targeted killings, armed attacks, and road ambushes in parts of Yambio, Tambura, and Ibba counties.

Kiir also urged political leaders from the state to return home and work towards restoring peace and social harmony.

In a separate development, the president also directed the newly appointed Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, James Mawich Makuach, and the incoming Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Yien Chan Ruei, to prioritise the supply of clean and safe drinking water across the country.

He further urged the officials to work in unity, saying cooperation and commitment are key to meeting the expectations of the people.

