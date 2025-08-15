Northern Bahr el Ghazal to launch first commissioners’ forum

The government of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State has announced the launch of its first-ever Commissioners’ Forum, scheduled to begin on Monday, August 18.

This is according to Gabriel Deng Yel, the state Minister of Information.

Yel says the forum will bring together county commissioners, local authorities, and other stakeholders to strengthen local governance and coordination across the state.

“This commissioner’s conference is very important, as it will draw 60 participants from the county. Each county will bring about six participants, namely the executive director, director of planning, paramount chief, woman representative, and the county secretary, including the commissioner,” he explained.

“In the state government, we will have 11 ministers going to do some presentations, and each minister will produce different presentations according to the interests of the commissioner’s forum. We also have members of parliament, especially the chairperson of the specialized committee, who will be there to make a presentation. Right, honourable speaker also will be there,” he said.

The forum will also focus on addressing cross-border trade issues with neighbouring Sudan.

According to Minister Yel, the initiative aims to boost economic ties, ease trade processes, and resolve long-standing issues affecting border communities, such as customs disputes, market access, and security.

He says the forum will also help build stronger cooperation and promote sustainable development in the region.

“We have some issues that will be covered during the presentation. Let me take, for instance, we have the border counties like Aweil East and then Aweil North County. Both of these two countries border another neighbour, which is Sudan. There has been a trade going on for centuries between Misseriya, Dinka, Rezigat, and then uh, and then so many others. So, that kind of link needs to be maintained,” he said.

All five county commissioners and other local representatives are expected to attend.

Yel added that the forum will also discuss cattle migration involving Aweil North, Aweil East, and communities across the border in Sudan.

The forum is expected to provide a platform for collaboration, performance review, and alignment with state and national policies under the theme: “Building a Peaceful and Prosperous Northern Bahr el Ghazal.”