Only 7% can access electricity in South Sudan, report

A report published by the Business Insider Africa has ranked South Sudan as the least electrified country in the continent, standing at number one among 10 countries with the least electricity access.

The report detailing nations with the least electricity access indicates that the country stands at first among the worst performing African nations in term of electricity supply.

The report shows that only 7% of the estimated 12 million people in South Sudan can access electricity; an indication of the country’s continuous poor ranking in the regional and global stage.

It is followed by Chad with 11% electricity access rate, as well as the Central African Republic and Malawi with an equal ranking of 15% electricity access.

The neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo has 19% in electricity access, and Niger and Burkina Faso also share the same ranking at 19% in electricity access.

Meanwhile, Sierra-Leone, Liberia and Mozambique are the best performing among the worst ten, with a net electricity ranking of 26%, 28% and 31% respectively.

The report also found that the African continent has the worst electricity access in the world.

“The continent’s electricity challenge is mainly due to decades-long failure by African leaders to adequately invest in their respective countries’ electricity sectors so as to build much needed capacity,” said part of the report.

According to a recent report published by the Wood Mackenzie Ltd, Africa’s electricity access problem needs $350 billion investment between now and 2030,

Since attaining independence on July 9th, 2011, South Sudan has struggled to shed off a myriad of problems from internal conflict, flash flooding, and widespread food insecurity in the country.

Despite a long-lasting cessation of political conflict, the country has not had a significant improvement in the international stage, with recent reports labeling it one of the most fragile, the most food insecure and the corrupt country in the world.

Last month, South Sudan government was reported to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia for the purchase of 100 MW of electricity over the next three years.

The reports said in the two years, Ethiopia and South Sudan will construct a 357 km, 230 kv transmission line that will connect Ethiopia’s Gambella region to South Sudan’s Malakal region .

There are also plans to construct another 700 km line from Ethiopia’s Tepi distribution center to South Sudan’s capital city, Juba, thereafter.

However, the information has not been made public by the government.

