12th June 2022
Foreign trader arrested fleeing with clients’ money in Malakal

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 41 mins ago

Downtown Malakal. |Photo by Michael Daniel.

Police in Upper Nile State have arrested a foreign trader for alleged attempting to run with clients’ deposit in Malakal town, early this week.

40-year-old Sami Habib Abraham was arrested in Maban County on Wednesday, while on his way to Ethiopia.

Habib, who keeps people’s money in his shop at Hai Jalaba is now under police investigation for attempting to run away with the money.

The state Police Commissioner, Maj. Gen Chol Atem says Habib attempted to steal 15 thousand US dollars from an Indian trader and more than 190 South Sudanese pounds from Sudanese trader.

He is an Ethiopian trader who collected the money from an Indian trader and another Sudanese and fled with fifteen thousand dollars and more than one hundred and ninety thousand pounds,” Maj. Gen Chol said.

Hoarding money at homes is a common practice and preferred by many in the semi-rural areas across the country.

The foreigner attemted to fly out of the state at Malakal airport before his colleague, who noticed his absence acted swiftly to inform the airport authority.

“He collected these pennies and tried to escape to Ethiopia, and for whom the owner of the money felt his absence, they reported to the police and they arrested him in the Maban town.

The police official said the suspect will be transferred and tried in court shortly.

“Currently, the police are investigating him, and if the charges are proven against him, then either he pays the money, or he will go to prison,” said General Chol.

12th June 2022

