Rumbek killer bull, owner bailed out

Rumbek killer bull, owner bailed out

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 6 hours ago

Picture showing a bull and a young boy in one of the cattle camps in South Sudan | File photo - Courtesy

A bull that was detained for allegedly killing a 12-year-old boy and its owner have been bailed from custody, Rumbek police spokesperson has said.

The incident occurred in the suburbs of Rumbek town, Lakes State early this month.

The bull, named Mapuor, had returned from plowing a farm that evening when it attacked Maluer Mabor Maggot in a neighborhood.

Mapuor and its owner, Mr. Kuei Monytech Majak were immediately detained after the incident.

Elijah Mabor, the state police spokesperson said the suspects were bailed three days after the incident.

Mabor says the decision was taken because the deceased family and the killer Bull’s owner are related and have agreed to settle the case at home.

“The bull and the owner of the bull were bailed out, up to now they are still free at home until the funeral is finalized, then they will attain to solve the issues,” Mabor told Eye Radio.

“The bull belongs to the same family and the deceased is also member of the same family, so such cases are used to be solved in a traditional way,

“According to our culture here, after the funeral is finished, they will try to settle the case at the family level.”

However, Elijah Mabor said that the case will be transferred to the two families after the funeral is done.

According to the customary laws in Lakes State, any domestic animal that killed a person, the family of the deceased shall be compensated for the loss.

