One year on, Kuel Aguer’s daughter demands justice

The daughter of a detained politician, Kuel Aguer is demanding justice for her father after spending one year in detention without trial.

Adhel Kuel Aguer urged the government to either take him to a court or release him on humanitarian grounds.

She also said her father risks being hemiplegic if the government continues denying him medical treatment as he marks one year in detention.

Hemiplegia is paralysis of the muscles of the lower face, arm, and leg on one side of the body.

The most common cause of hemiplegia is stroke, which damages the corticospinal tracts in one hemisphere of the brain.

The politician’s daughter, Adhel Kuel Aguer said her father on Tuesday marked one year since his detention.

She is now reiterating her appeal to the government to release her father from the Juba Central prison due to his deteriorating health condition.

Adhel claimed her father’s doctor said that he needs a medical operation on his leg and back.

She is also suggesting that the government put her father under house arrest, adding that this will allow her father to undergo medical operations on his knee, back, and eyes.

“The case is not moving anywhere, no change, and today he will mark one year in detention. They renew his detention every now and then. He is very sick, he cannot even see, read or write,” Adhel said.

“We urge the government to either take him to a court or hand him over to us to take him to the hospital, even if he can be under house arrest so that we take care of him,

“Nobody is bothering about my father’s health, I also call upon the Aweil community to plead to the government to be taken him to the hospital,

“The doctor said he might even be hemiplegia.”

Kuel Aguer was arrested after he had signed the People’s Collation on Civil Action that called for a nationwide protest and the resignation of the unity government.

Kuel Aguer has not been the only activist faced by the government.

Following his detention, several activists were forced to flee the country and the organization they worked for was reported closed and their bank accounts were frozen.

According to the code of criminal procedure 2008, a person arrested by the police as part of an investigation may be held in detention, for a period not exceeding twenty-four hours the investigation.

