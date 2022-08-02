2nd August 2022
Don't leave the burden of raising children to fathers alone – Female MP to mothers

Published: 5 hours ago

Hon. Joice Kiden, Member of Parliament in Central Equatoria Sate Assembly - Courtesy

A female lawmaker in the Central Equatoria State Assembly has called on women to share the salaries they earn with their husbands to equally support their families.

Joice Kiden said working women should not leave the burden of the family to men.

This, she says, family responsibility is not only a man’s obligation but everybody’s.

The lawmaker pointed out that women who are blessed with good jobs don’t want to spend their money on their families.

She further stated women are using their husband’s money to raise children yet children don’t belong to one person.

“You will find a lady and a man working, sometimes the man brings his money and they use it together with the woman but the woman does not even want her money to be seen,” Joice Kiden said.

“She doesn’t want to buy anything at home even when they already have children as if the children are for the man. The children are for both of you, so you should bring them up together,

“At a time, when a man wants to beat [discipline] a child when a child has done something wrong, the woman would say, you leave my child, men also do that.”

The MP spoke at the workshop on women’s economic empowerment, community conversation, gender awareness, gender violence awareness, and peacebuilding.

2nd August 2022

