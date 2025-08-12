12th August 2025

One dead, four injured in road accident in Western Equatoria State

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

The Police Commissioner of Western Equatoria State has confirmed that a traffic accident between Ibba and Maridi has left one person dead and four others injured.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday from Yambio, the state capital, Major General Philip Madut Tong stated that the accident involved a commercial vehicle transporting passengers, which overturned along the rural stretch of road.

“There are traffic accidents in the state. The accident occurred on the road between Ibba and Maridi. A commercial car was taking passengers, it overturned, one person died, and four others were injured,” he said.

General Tong that emergency services responded quickly to assist the victims, and that authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

He saidupdates will be provided as more information becomes available.

According to road experts, outside of Juba, asphalted roads are nearly non-existent.

Most travel routes remain unpaved dirt roads, which often become impassable during the rainy season, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

12th August 2025

