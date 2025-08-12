12th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   Gov’t rolls out second phase of malaria vaccination drive in 52 counties

Gov’t rolls out second phase of malaria vaccination drive in 52 counties

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 7 hours ago

Child receiving the R21 malaria vaccine - Photo credit: UNICEF

The Ministry of Health and its partners have launched the second phase of the malaria vaccination campaign in 52 counties across the country.

The campaign, launched on Tuesday, is targeting to vaccinate 324,571 children aged between 5 and 23 months. This phase is part of the drive that began in July 2024, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Gavi, and JSI.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio on Tuesday, Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial said there has been a drop in the number of children receiving the vaccine in the second round compared to the first.

She emphasized the need for extra efforts such as tracing children who missed the vaccine and engaging communities more to boost uptake.

“This steep drop out in the first round of vaccinations and the increasing malaria-related deaths are concerning and highlight the urgent need for additional measures, including improved service delivery, defaulter tracking, community engagement, and follow-up mechanisms,” she said.

Malaria is the leading killer disease in South Sudan, claiming more than 4,000 lives and causing 5.5 million illnesses every year, according to the Ministry of Health.

A 2023 malaria indicator survey points to challenges such as poor access to treatment, limited use of insecticide-treated bed nets, and vaccine shortages as factors making the malaria situation worse.

As of August 2024, 503 health facilities across the country had received supplies of the R21 malaria vaccine, according to the health ministry.

The statement further revealed that while the first phase of the campaign achieved some success with the first dose coverage, it faced major challenges in ensuring children completed the full four-dose schedule.

Between July 2024 and May 2025, a total of 148,878 children received the first dose of the malaria vaccine.

In the first quarter of 2025, WHO delivered malaria commodities worth USD 356,221, enough to treat around 193,828 cases.

Popular Stories
Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced 1

Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced

Published August 6, 2025

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle 2

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle

Published August 6, 2025

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection 3

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection

Published August 6, 2025

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference 4

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference

Published August 7, 2025

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders 5

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders

Published August 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Embrace vocational work, entrepreneurship – activists tell youth

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t urged to ratify African Youth Charter

Published 5 hours ago

AU Peace and Security Council calls for permanent ceasefire and protection of civilians

Published 6 hours ago

One dead, four injured in road accident in Western Equatoria State

Published 6 hours ago

Gov’t rolls out second phase of malaria vaccination drive in 52 counties

Published 7 hours ago

President Yoweri Museveni in Cairo for three-day state visit

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.