AU Peace and Security Council calls for permanent ceasefire and protection of civilians

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union has called for a permanent ceasefire and protection of civilians and aid workers following a two-day visit to Juba.

The 15-member delegation, led by Dr. Mohamed Khaled, arrived in Juba on Sunday. They held talks with President Salva Kiir, the leadership of the National Elections Committee, and the National Constitutional Review Committee.

The delegation also met with representatives from faith-based organisations, civil society groups, think tanks, and the media. They also held discussions with members of the Troika — the United States, United Kingdom, and Norway.

Other meetings included the European Union, United Nations Mission in South Sudan, Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, cabinet ministers, and the High-Level National Transitional Committee.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the AU delegation expressed its support for the full implementation of the 2018 peace deal and the planned elections in 2026, which are expected to end the current transitional period.

“The PSC stressed the need to ensure the full implementation of the remaining tasks in the Revitalized Agreement; called for a permanent ceasefire; protection of civilians and humanitarian workers. The PSC expressed its unwavering support towards the organization of elections in December 2026, marking the end of the transition in South Sudan.

“The PSC called for an inclusive political high-level dialogue among the political leaders for an amicable resolution of the current political situation in the country,” the statement reads in part.

The AU team said the visit was also a show of solidarity with the people of South Sudan.

