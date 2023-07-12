12th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   Old man accused of sabotaging rain rescued in Torit County

Old man accused of sabotaging rain rescued in Torit County

Author: Madrama James | Published: 24 mins ago

A village in Eastern Equatoria State/photo, courtesy

Authorities in Eastern Equatoria State have recused from a mob attack a 70-year-old man accused of preventing rain in Labalwa village of Torit County.

Atari Jacob who is the County Commissioner said the villagers mainly youth locally known as Monyo-miji, and women attempted to arrest Marcelo Ogwana and beat him up for stopping rain in the area.

They accused the old man of performing witchcraft and averting rainfall in the area.  Jacob says the incident occurred on Monday.
“Something happened in Labalwa which is under Torit Municipality, where some group of youth and women tried to arrest one of the old people that he is the one making rain not to come in their place,”

“So they were about to beat the 70-year-old man but we actually went and recused that old man and we tried to tell them not to beat that man because issues of rain are natural,

‘But the community members insisted that he’s the one doing witchcraft activities to stop the rain from raining. So, this is the only thing happening in Torit Municipality,” said the county official.

Atari called on the community to desist from such negative traditional beliefs saying rain is a natural occurrence and that global warming has affected the climatic conditions.

Atari advised the locals against taking the law into their hands.

“My advice is, our community must desist from this traditional belief of witchcraft and other things should not be allowed,

“Sometimes we have natural occurrences like global warming. This should not be the cause of making someone accountable for it,

“The issue of crimes, everybody must abstain from it but rather report any group for wrongdoing,” he said.

Attacks on traditional rainmakers have been common among some communities in Eastern Equatoria State.

In April last year, rainmaker Augustino Molong was lynched BY a mob of youth while at a funeral in Mohina.

They accused him of failing to bring rain to the area where crops are allegedly drying up on farms, threatening their livelihoods. No arrest was made, but the authorities had announced the deploy security personnel to the area to apprehend the suspects without specifying the date.

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure 1

High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure

Published Thursday, July 6, 2023

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators 2

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan 3

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 4

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon 5

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Old man accused of sabotaging rain rescued in Torit County

Published 24 mins ago

20 poaching court cases are pending – Official

Published 2 hours ago

Activist opposes Uganda power deal, suggests building own dam

Published 3 hours ago

Unity State: 10 deaths, 500 cases as measles outbreak gets ‘out of hand’

Published 20 hours ago

Sudan civil servants go hungry as war claims livelihoods

Published 22 hours ago

Cardinal-designate Ameyu says appointment came as a shock

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!