12th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   ‘Invest in Hydropower,’ Puot urges foreign stakeholders

‘Invest in Hydropower,’ Puot urges foreign stakeholders

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol. |Courtesy.

The Minister of Petroleum has urged foreign stakeholders in Vienna to come to South Sudan and invest in the construction of dams and hydroelectric power to end the use of fossil fuels.

Puot Kang Chol made the call during the 8th International Seminar of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC in Vienna, Austria last week.

South Sudan was admitted to OPEC Plus in 2017.

In the last week’s seminar, the OPEC International Seminar discussed energy transition, energy poverty eradication, climate change policies, and cooperation.

During the meeting, the Petroleum Minister was asked about pathways he thinks will expand access to power in South Sudan, given the power distribution is just 10 per cent across the country.

In his response, Minister Kang said the country lacks resources to invest in the energy sector and there are competing priorities.

However, the petroleum official told a panel that South Sudan has opportunities and he appealed to investors to come and invest in the energy sector.

“We have opportunities, we can create dams and hydroelectric power. All we need is an investment,” Puot said.

“As a government, our first responsibility is to make sure we exploit the resources that we have at hand, and what we have at hand now is a fossil fuel.”

“What we are asking others to do is to come and invest, and generate resources and income, and use this money to develop other sectors.”

The Minister said the poor road infrastructure has hindered development in the oil sector to generate power.

Puot says the lack of a road network has forced the government to shut down the only oil refinery that was commissioned in Unity State in 2021.

“We have a refinery in one of the States, which is far from Juba, it was going to produce 10,000 barrels per day,” said Puot.

“We started production with 3,000 barrels per day after we finished the construction of the refinery, but we were faced with another problem after the operation started.”

“We can’t transport the product because we don’t have roads. So, what I did was to order the shutdown of the refinery,” he said. “I can’t transport the product and my storage capacity is limited,” he added.

“I can’t continue to produce without enough storage, so the best thing was to shut it down until we get a means to transport the product.”

That was the Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol addressing the OPEC meeting in Vienna, in Austra last week.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure 1

High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure

Published Thursday, July 6, 2023

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators 2

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan 3

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 4

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon 5

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan’s rival armies slap with UK sanction

Published 21 mins ago

Kenya police investigating killing of S. Sudanese varsity student – AMB Ajongo

Published 21 mins ago

‘Invest in Hydropower,’ Puot urges foreign stakeholders

Published 1 hour ago

Old man accused of sabotaging rain rescued in Torit County

Published 3 hours ago

20 poaching court cases are pending – Official

Published 5 hours ago

Activist opposes Uganda power deal, suggests building own dam

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!