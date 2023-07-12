12th July 2023
Justice | News

20 poaching court cases are pending – Official

Published: 50 mins ago

Some of poachers arrested by wildlife rangers with 3,000kg of bush meat on Monday January 23, 2022 - Credit: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio 

Twenty poaching court cases recorded since December last year are pending court trial, the Director General of Wildlife has said.

In January this year, forty suspected poachers were arrested in Juba in possession of bush meat suspected to have been smuggled near the Badingilo National Park.

According to the Director General of Wildlife General Khamis Adiang, the cases are in court, but he blames the court for delaying the trial of the suspects.

He hopes if the apprehended poachers are penalized, this will minimize the involvement of people in criminal activity.

“From December last year till now we have registered twenty illegal poaching cases and they are now in courts but in the court the process is slow,” General Adiang said.

“There was a case in Nimule where a citizen was found poaching so he was sentenced to two years, so if the penalties are strong, it will make people fear.”

