Upper Nile county commissioners arrive for second forum in Malakal

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 42 minutes ago

The Governor of Upper Nile State says all county commissioners have arrived in Malakal for the Second County Commissioners’ Forum.

The three-day forum is set to begin on Monday, September 1st, in Malakal, the state capital.

Governor James Koang Chuol told Eye Radio this morning that the forum will focus on gathering comprehensive reports from all counties, including updates on security and service delivery.

These discussions will help prepare for the upcoming Governors’ Forum.

“The forum will start on Monday, September 1st. The aim is to gather reports from all counties, covering issues such as security, economics, and insecurity. All commissioners have arrived, except for the Nasir County Commissioner, who could not attend. However, the Executive Director of Nasir County is here to represent him,” he said.

Governor Koang assured that all logistical arrangements are in place, and the forum will proceed as scheduled, providing a platform for county leaders to discuss key priorities and challenges across Upper Nile State.

