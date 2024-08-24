Samples of suspected mpox cases all test negative -official

The remaining samples of suspected Mpox cases have all tested negative for the viral disease, the Director General for Emergency Response has said.

Dr. Kediende Chong said the screening was done at the National Public Health Laboratory in Juba after the arrival of the reagents on Thursday.

So far, South Sudan tested 24 suspected cases and all have turned negative, an indication the country is yet free of the fatal disease.

“The kits have arrived and we ran all the pending cases yesterday (Friday) and the results came out negative for all of them.

However, the health official is urging the public to stay calm but vigilant as the disease is just next doors as DR Congo and Uganda grapple with the pandemic.

“The public, please remain calm, there is no reason for any panic.”

Kediende cautioned the social media users against spreading false rumors about the viral disease adding that the public should rely on the right sources for information and stop creating panic on social media.

“We advise the social media users to be cautious with whatever you are circulating on social media. We are here to provide the correct information to you; you don’t need to struggle with the rumors that are being circulated on social media,” he said.

