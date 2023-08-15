15th August 2023
Nhomngek says will keep “fighting for reforms” as he returns to parliament

Published: 2 hours ago

National MP Juol Nhomngek. (Courtesy).

Lawmaker Juol Ngomngek whose suspension has just been lifted said Tuesday he will continue fighting for reforms as he returns to parliament four months later.

On Monday, August 14, National Parliament Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba lifted the suspension of Ngomngek, in accordance with the parliament’s conduct of business regulation.

Nhomngek was barred from sittings in April 26, 2023, following a closed-door hearing session by the Assembly Business Committee (ABC), on his corruption allegations and alleged defamation against Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba.

He was slapped with the punishment for declining a request from the committee that he apologizes to the Speaker and withdraw his corruption and abuse of office allegations within seven working days.

However, Speaker Nunu on Monday directed him to return to office.

Reacting to the lifting of his suspension, Nhomngek claims he was suspended fighting for the public and not his personal interest.

“I am glad it’s lifted because what am fighting for is not my interest, but the interest of the public,” he said.

“We are continuing fighting for reform, and we are not targeting even the speaker, we are fighting for the reform that’s we came to the parliament, and this is the war we shall continue.”

He, however, told Eye Radio he is not targeting any person in the parliament.

Nhomngek, who had challenged his suspension in the East Africa Court of Justice, says the regional court is still looking into the legality of the decision.

“Up to now, it’s lifted without any condition attached to it because the suspension was illegal, and the court is continuing to determine the legality of suspension. So the court is still in its process, it’s not affected by me returning to the parliament.”

According to the ABC report dated March 3, 2023, the suspended MP accused Speaker Nunu of having a private company offering cleaning services at the parliament, which is allegedly interfering with the management of public finance in the August House.

It said Hon. Nhomngek complained about alleged payment of company employees out of the public revenues.

The report further indicated that the MP claimed that the Speaker has taken the work of nominating members for foreign trips without the Chief Whips – a situation that he says deprives the majority of legislators of privileges.

The spokesperson of the National Parliament previously denied all accusations labelled against the speaker by Ngomngek.

 

 

 

 

 

15th August 2023

