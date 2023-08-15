Juba ‘alarmed’ as U.S. warns citizens of business risks in South Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is “seriously alarmed” by the United States’ new advisory on Risks and Considerations for U.S. Businesses and Individuals Operating in South Sudan.

On August 14, 2023, the U.S. government issued a new report highlighting risks for American citizens and businesses doing business with institutions related to the South Sudan government over an alleged failure to implement political and economic reforms.

The statement titled; Risks and Considerations for U.S. Businesses and Individuals Operating in South Sudan, names specific activities and sectors within South Sudan that are of concern to Washington investment.

These are government tenders, oil, and gold, contracts managed by government entities for the delivery of assistance, and Arms, military equipment, and related activity.

In response, South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Juba has made significant progress in the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

It added that the unity government is also working on completing the remaining tasks such as holding a national constitutional conference and preparing for general elections.

The two-page statement however acknowledged that there are still challenges and gaps in the implementation of R-ARCSS in the areas of economic reforms and public financial management, that it aims to address.

“The government is aware of the concerns raised by the United States and other stakeholders,” reads the statement from the Kiir administration.

“It is taking concrete steps to strengthen the Anti-corruption laws, establishing Anti-corruption Commissions, conducting audits and investigations, prosecute offenders, recovering stolen assets, publishing annual budgets and reports and enhancing oversight and participation of the civil society, media.”

The government further said it welcomes constructive engagement and dialogue with United States and other partners on these issues and their support and assistance to the peace process and development.

The Unity government went on to invite American businesses and individuals to invest in South Sudan and explore the vast opportunities such as agriculture.

Other areas mentioned include mining, tourism, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunication.

It assured American businesses and individuals that it will provide conducive environment for their operation, protection their rights and interests, and facilitate their access to government services.