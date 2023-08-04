New finance minister takes oath, to fight economic meltdown

President Salva Kiir on Friday tasked the newly appointed Finance Minister Dr. Baak Barnaba Chol to urgently address the economic decline that has hit the country.

Dr. Baak received the president’s directives shortly after being sworn in.

Kiir reportedly told the new Minister to stay focused on the job and “not to accept being intimidated by those people who want to run away with public money”.

“President Kiir assured the new Minister of his absolute cooperation as he tackled the economic reforms agenda,” according to the Office of the President.

Minister Bak said he will work to rein on the inflation, while paying salaries and wages on time.

He reportedly promised a strong response to the country’s economic crisis and strengthen the South Sudanese pound which he says was undervalued.

The oath taking ceremony was officiated by Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut.

Dr. Bak Barnaba Chol was appointed on Thursday replacing former Minister Dr. Dier Tong Ngor who has been at the helm of the finance docket since 2022.