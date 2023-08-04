4th August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   New finance minister takes oath, to fight economic meltdown

New finance minister takes oath, to fight economic meltdown

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Dr. Baak Barnaba, newly appointed finance minister (left) takes oath in Juba. August 4, 2023. (Office of the President).

President Salva Kiir on Friday tasked the newly appointed Finance Minister Dr. Baak Barnaba Chol to urgently address the economic decline that has hit the country.

Dr. Baak received the president’s directives shortly after being sworn in.

Kiir reportedly told the new Minister to stay focused on the job and “not to accept being intimidated by those people who want to run away with public money”.

“President Kiir assured the new Minister of his absolute cooperation as he tackled the economic reforms agenda,” according to the Office of the President.

Minister Bak said he will work to rein on the inflation, while paying salaries and wages on time.

He reportedly promised a strong response to the country’s economic crisis and strengthen the South Sudanese pound which he says was undervalued.

The oath taking ceremony was officiated by Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut.

Dr. Bak Barnaba Chol was appointed on Thursday replacing former Minister Dr. Dier Tong Ngor who has been at the helm of the finance docket since 2022.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals 1

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan 2

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan

Published Sunday, July 30, 2023

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom 3

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance 4

Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Garang’s ex-aide urges SPLM/A veterans to document history of struggle 5

Garang’s ex-aide urges SPLM/A veterans to document history of struggle

Published Sunday, July 30, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US police drop Cardi B mic throw probe

Published 52 mins ago

Man beaten to death by mob in Kapoeta South

Published 1 hour ago

New finance minister takes oath, to fight economic meltdown

Published 1 hour ago

Zambia women’s World Cup coach accused of sexual misconduct

Published 2 hours ago

Acting Juba mayor bans dumping of waste on roads

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir appoints Baak Barnaba to replaced sacked Dier Tong

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!