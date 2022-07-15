NEC releases 2021 P.L.E exams, Jonglei dominates top ten

The National Examination Council has on Friday released the results of the 2021 Primary Leaving Exams with one Juba-based female candidate emerging among the best ten performers from Jonglei State.

According to the council, 49,541 pupils sat for the February 2022 examinations, out of 54,361 candidates who had registered for nation-wide papers.

29,173 of the candidates who took the exams are males and 20,389 are females, with 26,508 boys and 17,707 girls passing the exams respectively. This means 4,820 candidates did not seat for the exams for unclear reasons.

NEC stated that English was the worst performed subject followed by mathematics, while Christian Education and Social Studies were the best performed subjects in the exams.

This year, the best ten positions have been shared among fifteen candidates, all of whom completed from private schools mainly in Jonglei State.

Alfa Junior Nursery and Primary School, and St Andrew – both in Jonglei State, have dominated the list of best performed candidates.

The only female candidate, Anyango Jenifer of the Royal Star Academy in Central Equatoria made in the top ten list.

John Deng Ruei from Alfa Junior Nursary and Primary School in Jonglei State topped the best five male candidates sharing the same marks with Nicodemus Abuk of St Andrew in the same state.

The two are followed by Tong Mabior Lueth from Alfa Junior Nursery and Primary School, Malier Alier Malier from the same school and Gai Bol Biel from St Andrew with 477, 476 and 475 marks respectively.

The girls tailing Anyango Jenifer of the Royal Star Academy in Central Equatoria as the best female performers are; Marlin Apieu from the St Andrew Primary School, Abul Gai also from the same school, Anai Machar from Alfa Junior Primary School and Dorcas Angur from St Andrew Primary School.

They scored closed marks of 472, 471, 470 and 469 respectively.

“The answer is straight forward, the private schools pay better, they have better facilities than public schools”, said Martin Tako, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of General Education and Instruction who announced the results.

“We in the ministry are struggling to facilitate the teachers to come back to the teaching profession because most of them actually left the profession because of the poor working condition.

According to the performance state by state, Jonglei is leading followed by Pibor Administrative as Warrap, Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria took the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh places.

Unity State bottomed the table after Western Equatoria State and Eastern Equatoria states, but they are not as badly off as Abyei and Rwweng administrative areas.

According to NEC, this year’s overall performance is rated at 89-point 3 percent.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter