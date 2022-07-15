Public consultation calls for credible feasibility studies before river dredging

The public consultation on the Nile Water and Management has called for credible feasibility studies before dredging of the Nile tributaries takes place.

The team also suggest for establishment of the national water commission that will focus on regional and international issues.

The committee tasked by the Presidency to organize public consultation started on Sunday last week and concluded its work on Thursday in Juba

International and national environmental experts made their presentations to the public, civil society, activists, lawyers, doctors, academia, legislature, and the cabinet among others.

On Thursday, the committee compiled its report and concluded with 14 recommendations.

1-The committee recommended the stoppage of the dredging initiative until credible feasibility studies are conducted.

2-Both executive and parliament should form an all-party parliamentary committee for water to focus on the adoption of policies, strategies, and action plans on the White Nile Water use, development, management, and control.

3- Appoint a legal advisor to the ministry of water resources and irrigation to report functions to the ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

4- Advocate for the establishment of the national water commission that will focus on regional and international issues as they relate to South Sudan.

5- There is a need for national records and archives on water resources, parliament should deliberate and pass relevant laws on this.

6- The lawmakers should give Nile Water development and management special attention during the upcoming constitution-making process.

7- Approve and adopt a permanent constitution, provisions, and national legislation on the use, development, management, and control of the White Nile Waters and its tributaries and ecosystem as well as the SUDD region and its ecosystem.

7- There is a need for deliberation and the passing of the bill for South Sudan to join the Nile Basin on the initiative with the ratification of CFA.

8- Establish a commission for scientific research on environmental and social assessment on the impact of the Jonglei canal on the White Nile Waters and ecosystem in the SUDD region affected population, fisheries, livestock, and wildlife.

9- Good policies are unimplementable without adequate financial resources. Hence, there is a need for adequate national funding and budgeting for water resources and development management-related initiatives.

10- There is a need to establish water development and management-related institutions to focus on the capacity building of national experts and policymakers.

11- Investment and consultation with the flood-affected populations and host communities, particularly in their relocation program, if there is any relocation program.

12- Commission the studies on the feasibility of artificial lakes from rainwater in South Sudan in combating floods in the short term.

13- There is a need for the reconstruction of Rubkona Bridge to low water passage.

14- Women inclusion in all the processes because women and girls are affected differently by climate change, droughts, and floods (35% affirmative action).

The recommendations are expected to be presented to the Presidency.