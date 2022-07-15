15th July 2022
Mundri West Commissioner bans home-made 'marijuana' wines

Mundri West Commissioner bans home-made ‘marijuana’ wines

Author: Daniel Michael | Published: 1 hour ago

Zilipha Dawa, the Commissioner of Mundri-West in Western Equatoria State - Courtesy

Western Equatoria’s Mundri West County Commissioner has banned the production and consumption of suspected home-made local wine being infused with illicit narcotics.

Zelipha Dawa Justin alleges that the local brewers are adding marijuana into liquors.

According to Dawa, consumers are exhibiting erroneous behavior after taking the additives.

“While they do this, you notice the presence of criminals in these bars and then they go to commit criminal activities.

“When they drink these wines, their lives turn crazy”, she added.

She said she observed increase in crimes such as rape, theft and murder, purporting the excessive use of narcotics in liquor as the main drivers.

Ms. Dawa said she summoned the brewers and warned them against punitive measures should they defy the order.

“I summoned them today to raise awareness of the law that governed them because adding any narcotic substance harms human health.”

“…and anyone who does not abide by the order will expose himself to imprisonment for three months and 250,000 SSP as a fine.”

Commissioner Dawa said samples of the drinks have been taken for laboratory examination to establish the substance being used in the drinks.

But she believed this could be bhang.

In March this year, Western Equatoria State Governor, Alfred Futuyo Karaba banned the consumption of dry gins such as Star Gin, Royal Gin, London No.1 including Tramol and Marungi in the State.

He put up to one million pounds as a fine for violators.

15th July 2022

