NEC cancels results of 134 CPE students from Fangak over ‘breach of exams regulation’

FANGAK, JONGLEI STATE, (Eye Radio) – The National Examination Council (NEC) has revealed the cancellation of results of 134 primary school candidates in Fangak County in Jonglei State over what it terms a serious breach of examination rules and regulations.

Speaking at the 20th Extraordinary Meeting which published the results on Tuesday, NEC Secretary-General Simon Nyok Deng said the decision affects students from four schools, all located in Fangak County.

The schools where candidates were disqualified from include Kweryong Primary School, Beer Primary School, St. Peter and Paul Primary School, and George Bow Primary School.

According to him, the candidates in those primary schools were found to be in serious breach of exam regulations, prompting the council to take strict disciplinary action.

He said the council is committed to upholding the integrity of the national examination system and warns that similar measures will be taken against any future violations.

“The council have taken serious steps in cancelling 134 examination results and these results come from four schools and these four schools are all from Fangak county of Jonglei states,” Nyok said.

“School number one is Kweryong Primary School and others are Beer Primary School, St. Peter and Paul Primary School and George Bow Primary School. These were candidates that were found in serious breach of examination rules and regulations.”

On April 15, Education Minister Kuyok Abol announced the 2024 CPE results more than four month later – with primary schools in Central Equatoria topping the score – and 3,938 failing out of 77,264 candidates that took the exams countrywide.

Two students from Juba Christian Center (JCC)’s Hai Negil and Model primary schools, topped the chart as best performing students in the country.

Felix Luwala and Moses Jerry Achire garnered 453 out of 500 marks each, amounting 90.6 percent. Candidates from JCC schools have also dominated the Top Ten.

Minister Kuyok further revealed that Science, Christian Religious Education and English Language stood out as most learned subjects while Mathematics and Islamic Religious Education remain under-performed.

To address these challenges, the minister said he will embark on recruitment and training of teachers for the underperformed subjects to deliver the curriculum effectively.

