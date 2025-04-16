16th April 2025
Trump administration proposes cutting UN peacekeeping funding

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 5 hours ago

U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo: File/ALLISON JOYCE)

WASHINGTON, (Eye Radio) – United States President Donald Trump’s administration is proposing to cut funding for United Nations peacekeeping missions, citing recent failures in operations across Africa and the Middle East, including in Mali, Lebanon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The U.S. is the largest financial contributor to the UN, responsible for 22% of its $3.7 billion core budget and 27% of the $5.6 billion peacekeeping budget, according to Reuters news agency.

The UN peacekeeping budget finances nine missions across various regions, including Mali, Lebanon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Abyei, Western Sahara, Cyprus, Kosovo, and the area between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The plan outlined in a budget memo is part of a broader effort by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to dramatically reduce the State Department’s budget in the next fiscal year, which begins in October.

The OMB is now recommending zero funding for the Contributions for International Peacekeeping Activities account due to “recent failures in peacekeeping” and what it described as the “disproportionately high” financial burden placed on the US.

This budget proposal still requires approval from Congress, and lawmakers may choose to restore some or all of the funds the administration has suggested cutting.

 

16th April 2025

