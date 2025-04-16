Chollo community raises concern over renewed violence, displacement

16th April 2025
Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Chollo community leadership gives a statement to the media in Malakal. (Video-captured image/Courtesy).

MALAKAL, (Eye Radio) – Members of the Chollo community representing four counties in Upper Nile State have raised deep concern over ongoing armed violence in their areas which they say has displaced 5,000 people and created a dire situation.

The group including political leaders raised the issue following violence that it blamed on the SPLA-IO forces and armed allied militia against the position of Necessary Unified Forces in the region. Eye Radio was unable to immediately reach the accused side for comment.

The violence reportedly started on April 14, 2025 and the affected counties include Panyikang, Makal, Fashoda, and Manyo.

In a statement delivered on behalf of the communities, Hon. Rebecca Joshua Okwachi, who represents Panyikang County in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly condemned the violence.

“We, the Shilluk (Chollo) communities of the four counties—Panyikang, Makal, Fashoda, and Manyo strongly condemn and denounce the military attacks by the SPLA-IO forces on Nyiluak, Pakwa and Obai, in Panyikang County, Upper Nile State,” she said.

“The attacks resulted in the displacement of an estimated 5,000 civilians, with the displacement extending into villages in Makal County, thereby destabilizing the lives of residents in both Fashoda and Manyo counties.”

Hon. Rebecca stated that on March 26, armed confrontations occurred in the town of Tonga, leading to the displacement of between 3,000 and 4,000 people from Tonga and surrounding areas.

According to the lawmaker, the displaced persons have since sought refuge in Liri, a border area in South Kordofan, Sudan. She urged all armed actors to prioritize peace and the protection of civilians.

Ms. Rebecca added that further violence was reported on March 31 in the Thor-Gwang area of Manyo County, displacing an estimated 2,000 families.

She said the Chollo community “expresses condolences” to bereaved families and called on the national government to urgently intervene to de-escalate tensions and support peace efforts in the region.

Hon. Rebecca urged the Upper Nile State authorities to provide emergency humanitarian aid to the displaced populations and ensure their protection.

“We call on the national government to intervene urgently to address this critical situation. Thirdly, we urge the Upper Nile State government to take care of the citizens who have fled as a result of these events and to provide them with immediate humanitarian assistance.”

Hon. Rebecca appealed to all armed groups operating in the area including those reportedly from neighboring Jonglei State, to immediately end looting, destruction of property, and hostilities.

The Chollo communities further called for the peaceful withdrawal of any forces currently occupying Tonga, the administrative capital of Panyikang County. They emphasized the need for a return to lawful and stable governance in the area.

 

 

 

16th April 2025

