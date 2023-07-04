4th July 2023
News | Politics

Kiir departs to Wau for mega SPLM rally

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

President Kiir waves down at Juba Airport before departing to Wau. | Photo: PPU

President Salva Kiir on Tuesday morning left Juba for Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State for a political rally by his SPLM party.

Kiir will join high-profile party members in the event that will also mark his official nomination as the flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Thousands of SPLM supporters’ people from the Bahr el Ghazal region and Abyei Special Administrative Area are in Wau “to celebrate the sole nomination of President Kiir as SPLM flag bearer”.

According to Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Minister in the Office of the President, the visit to Wau will be followed by similar visits to the other states.

“Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin said the President’s visit to Wau will be followed by similar tours to the States in Equatoria and Upper Nile regions to interact with the electorates and deliver to them a message of hope, peace, and unity,” reads the statement from Kiir’s office.

 

