Kiir departs to Wau for mega SPLM rally

Kiir will join high-profile party members in the event that will also mark his official nomination as the flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Thousands of SPLM supporters’ people from the Bahr el Ghazal region and Abyei Special Administrative Area are in Wau “to celebrate the sole nomination of President Kiir as SPLM flag bearer”.

According to Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Minister in the Office of the President, the visit to Wau will be followed by similar visits to the other states.

“Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin said the President’s visit to Wau will be followed by similar tours to the States in Equatoria and Upper Nile regions to interact with the electorates and deliver to them a message of hope, peace, and unity,” reads the statement from Kiir’s office.