NBS launches campaign to encourage community engage in farming

The government of Northern Bahr El Ghazal state has launched a campaign to encourage the community to engage in farming as a way of alleviating hunger in the state.



The campaign was launched by Governor Tong Aken on Friday in the presence of the commissioners and other local leaders who are expected to encourage participation at the grassroots levels.

According to the State Minister of Information, the activities will rally the population on how to become self-reliant and overcome dependence on humanitarian assistance.

“The state government has a plan for this year’s cultivation. It is a massive cultivation and the governor himself launched the initiative two days back,” William Anyuon told Eye Radio from Aweil on Sunday.

“We are now carrying the message to places where the communities are and we tell them that this year, everybody needs to cultivate and it is only through farming that we will chase away this hunger.

“We have the mentality of waiting for humanitarian food and we are now discouraging our people not to wait for that and they have to get their own food. That was the initiative launched by the governor and all commissioners were involved.

“The government is providing some tools and also with the support of our partners. The humanitarian partners are also giving tools and support groups. These groups have their feddans, that’s where they cultivate so they form groups and the groups are being supported financially and even materially.”

Mr. Anyuon added that the state government plans to distribute 17 tractors to the five counties of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state to boost productivity.

South Sudan is grappling with unprecedented levels of food insecurity caused by conflict, climate shocks, coronavirus, and rising costs.

Aid agencies say more than 70 percent of South Sudan’s population will struggle to survive this year.

