17th July 2024
National Examination Council sorry for delays in S.4 results

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 4 hours ago

Simon Nyok Deng, the Secretary General of National Examination Council | Photo | Sebit Patrick

The Secretary General of the National Examination Council has apologized to the public especially the 2023 Senior Four candidates and their parents for the delay in the release of results.

Simon Nyok Deng, Examination Council has not been able to obtain the remaining funds to facilitate the final stage of processing the results.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to the general public, particularly to the 2023 candidates, parents and other stakeholders for the delay in the release of the 2023 CSE examination results which has been caused by circumstances beyond the control of the national examination council.

“Because the council is unable to obtain the remaining funds to facilitate the final stage of processing the results.”

He says the council needs a budget amounting to 740 million South Sudanese pounds to round up with the final processing stage.

When asked about alternatives, the secretary general said: “There’s no plan B in case the ministry of finance and planning fails to avail the expected budget.”

However, Nyok urged for patience as the new National Minister of Finance and Planning has expressed his commitment to avail the remaining funding as soon as possible.

“I’m glad that in our interaction with the new National Minister of Finance and Planning, he has shown his full commitment to prioritize and avail funding to the National Examination Council as soon as possible, ” he added.

Over 45 thousand learners whose results are withheld from both CSE and CPE by the examination are affected by the turn of events.

