17th July 2024
Abyei authorities declare hepatitis E outbreak

Abyei authorities declare hepatitis E outbreak

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 3 hours ago

Map of the contested Abyei Administrative Area.

Health authorities in Abyei Special Administrative area have declared an out break of viral hepatitis E after registering 14 suspected cases including three deaths in two months.

A joint statement signed by the area health Ministry’s officials attributed the rise of the Hepatitis E cases to the influx of returnees and refugees from the neighboring Sudan.

Deng Arop Mading, the area Minister of health said the cases recorded from Abyei Jongyom, Amiet, and Daira were confirmed at the National Public laboratory in Juba.

The samples were collected between 30th May and July 14th 2024.

“Today, 17th July 2024, the Ministry of Health of Abyei Special Administrative Area hereby declares the outbreak of Hepatitis E virus in Abyei box as a matter of urgent health concern,” read the statement.

Hepatitis E is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis E virus and is primarily transmitted through the consumption of contaminated water.

Hepatitis E can lead to serious complications particularly in pregnant women and individuals with per-existing liver disease.

The World health Organization recommends access to clean and safe drinking water as well as proper disposal of human waste to prevent contamination of water supplies.

 

