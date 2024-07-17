Governor Mahjoub blames insecurity on bad roads

Governor Mahjoub Biel Turuk has attributed the insecurity between Jonglei state and Upper Nile to the limited road connectivity.

He spoke during the visit of his Upper Nile state Counterpart James Odhok Oyay to Bor town where they discussed about the illegal check-points along the Nile river on Saturday.

The Nile river has become a major transportation route between Juba, Bor and Malakal towns as most roads are impassable.

Mr. Turuk said the insecurity in Jonglei State is influenced by a variety of factors, including the lack of road networks, suggesting that connecting the region via tarmac road will solve these issues.

“The lack of it is has contributed to security. One of the things that can solve this issues is the presence tarmac roads that connecting us.”

He is hopeful that things will go well as there is an ongoing work in the area.

“We are glad that there’s work going on for that purpose in the country, and we hope that work will go well and things will be okay in South Sudan.”

According to 2023 UN report, addressing insecurity in Greater Jonglei requires a comprehensive approach that tackles these underlying issues.

This is not only improving the road network, but a broader strategy that includes strengthening governance, promoting economic development, fostering reconciliation between communities, and enhancing security and law enforcement capabilities.

