Governance | News | States

Kiir fires several Warrap officials, appoints Aluel ‘Messi’ Dept govenor

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 24 mins ago

President Salva Kiir. |Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir has relieved several Warrap state officials and replaced Deputy Governor Debora Odul Okeich with Aluel Garang fashionably known as Messi for

In a presidential decree read on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) last evening, Kiir sacked the deputy governor of Warrap State Debora Odul Okeich who is a member of the Other Political Parties (OPP).

In a separate decree, Kiir appointed Aluel Garang as the new Deputy Governor of Warrap State.

Aluel Garang is the wife of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen Majongdit.

However, the President appointed Debora Odul Okeich as a member of the National Legislative Assembly, replacing Mayan Jerami who was removed in a similar decree.

In another decree, Kiir fired Warrap State Minister of Finance Madut Tong Akol, and the Chairperson of the State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Gabriel Anyar Madut.

Meanwhile, Kiir appointed five members to the Warrap State parliament to replace five deceased lawmakers.

