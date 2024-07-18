18th July 2024
Tumaini protocols align with 2018 peace accord – Dr Okuk

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Political analyst Dr. James Okuk. (-)

A political analyst clarified that the eight protocols initialed by the parties and stakeholders in the Tumaini peace talks do not contradict or replace some provisions of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) on Tuesday rejected the recently initialed protocols of the Tumaini Initiative and pulled out of the process, arguing that it has established alternative institutions to the 2018 peace deal.

Dr. James Okuk, a political analyst said the decision sends a negative message against the ongoing Kenyan mediation of the South Sudan peace.

The party’s Political Bureau said it found that beside repeating provisions of the R-ARCSS or its enacted laws, the Tumaini Initiative intends to replace or run parallel with those of 2018 peace accord.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Dr Okuk advised the leaders of SPLM-IO to reconsider their decision to withdraw from the Tumaini Initiative and rejoin the peace process.t.

He called on the SPLM-IO to rejoin the Tumaini initiative for the sake of lasting peace in the country.

“They [SPLM-IO] came up with a gloomy statement which gives hopelessness to the people, then whoever reads it, you get shock and you try to ask yourself what is happening in Juba. It doesn’t look good totally.”

“That’s why we still appeal to the SPLM-IO leadership to rethink their position and go look critically. Let them calm their nerves. They should go back to the Tumaini process and move the country forward as one government.”

Announcing the withdrawal on Wednesday, the SPLM-IO said the Tumaini undermines the sovereignty of South Sudan by establishing five institutions with the head and deputies to be appointed by the regional body, IGAD.

It added that the proposed National Leadership Council whose decision shall be final and not subject to approval by the Cabinet or Legislature has usurped the powers of the Presidency, Council of Ministers, the National Legislature and the National Security Council.

However, several civil society activists condemned the SPLM-IO withdrawal as a violation of the Tumaini Initiative Protocols that it already endorsed.

