24th April 2024
Justice | News

Nagero man arrested for firearms materials released

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 36 mins ago

Map of Western Equatoria State. | Courtesy.

A Nagero man detained for possessing firearms manufacturing materials has been released by authorities in Western Equatoria State, according to the County Commissioner.

Michael Zanga Zee, 38, boarded a passenger car from Wau to Tambura to visit his relatives when he was detained at Boo – a border point between Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Nagero Commissioner said the suspect was transferred to the County headquarters where he was later released.

Gabriel Nvolo said there was no need to continue his detention when the government already confiscated the materials from him.

“The man was brought just the same day after the governor issued the order, There was no need for an investigation because he was detained at the checkpoint,” Nvolo told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“He went to Tambura and nothing happened to him and there was no need for court,” he said.

