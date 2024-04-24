24th April 2024
NBGs MPs condemn Speaker for ‘unlawful’ parliament closure

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 15 mins ago

Some of lawmakers in Northern Bahr el Ghazal who have issued a statement criticizing the closure of parliament allegedly by Speaker - Courtesy

Over 30 lawmakers in Northern Bahr el Ghazal criticized the Speaker for the ‘unconstitutional’ closure of the state parliament, citing unfinished house business.

They say the Speaker’s decision came after parliament summoned the state ministers of finance and education.

The finance minister was to present a quarterly report on sales tax and revenue collections in the state while the Minister of Education was to present the institution’s budget for 2023 and 2024.

The lawmakers are also on the verge of passing the Arab nomad’s seasonal cattle migration bill already in its third reading.

The bill, according to the protesting MPs, is crucial to promoting peaceful co-existence between the pastoralists and the host community.

However, the angry parliamentary say, the Speaker of the August house, Achol William Amoi sent them on recess before completing the tasks and did not follow the assembly’s procedures.

MP Dut Dut Thalang who spoke on behalf of his colleagues stated that they condemned the Speaker for violating the constitution as per the assembly’s conduct of business.

“We have gathered here to release this press statement on the violation of the conduct of business by right Hon. Speaker for closing the assembly without following assembly procedures,” Hon Dut stated.

“As per conduct of business regulation 5, sub-regulation 6 stated, the assembly can decide to go for recess after three months of sessions. The step taken by the speaker is unconstitutional as per conduct of business,” he said.

According to Hon Dut, the members of August House have not yet decided to go for recess due to many reasons.

These include; the Arab nomad’s seasonal cattle migration bill is on its third reading, a very important document that will promote peaceful co-existence between pastoralist communities.

He added that another issue is the pending summons of the Minister of Education and Instruction to present its budget for 2023 and 2024.

When contacted by Eye Radio this morning, the Speaker of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state Parliament Achol William Amoi said she was aware of the statement and is yet to respond on the matter.

