Lakes State MP says assaulted, briefly detained for defying Governor’s order in land dispute

A Lakes State lawmaker says he was assaulted and briefly detained by the police after allegedly defying the Governor’s order to vacate land allocated to the National Ministry of General Education, according to authorities.



Ater Jeremiah Telar, an SPLM member representing Abang Payam in Yirol West County, alleges that he was beaten on Tuesday on the orders of the state governor in a land dispute.

He says this incident happened while he was trying to protect approximately 8,000 square meters of land he owned in the Akangrong residential area.

The MP is demanding justice following his illegal arrest and assault by certain security personnel.

“I have been arrested and beaten, and now my body is in pain. I was arrested by order of the governor, he came to me,” Ater told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“It is about the issue of land, I have a place and it’s my house and they said it is for the school, and I told the governor that the place belongs to the community and he should talk with the community and not talk to me.”

In response, Lakes’ Information Minister, Paul Cabiet Ayang says MP Ater Jeremiah Telar refused to heed Governor Rin’s order to vacate the place since it was allocated to the National Ministry of General Education.

“There is land has been allocated to the National Ministry of Education and Instruction. That land is reserved land for Yirol West County and is public land to preside,” said Minister Paul.

“The land was allocated for the construction of a centre for local national, and International languages, and it was allocated to Madam Awut Deng Acuel so they could construct that institution there,” he said.

“Hon. Ater Jeramiah Telar resisted the Governor’s order and claimed that the land belonged to him, this led to resistance from some individuals within the community.

“The governor persuaded him for an amicable solution, so the governor took the leadership decision to suspend him from his position until his involvement is investigated and resolved amicably, that is what happened.”

