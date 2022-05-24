24th May 2022
MPs resort to social media over restrictions of freedom of speech

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 5 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan's Transitional National Legislative Assembly building - courtesy

A law-maker has claimed that the majority of them resort to using social media to address issues concerning the country due to restrictions on freedom of speech in the august house.

Juol Nhomngek Daniel claims some of their suggestions are excluded from documents or otherwise not read during sessions.

As such, Honorable Daniel says, they vent out their concerns by writing on social media.

“The whole thing [freedom of speech] is being controlled as Honourable said before they want to control our freedom of speech, and we will never accept this. So, we will continue writing on social media,” Hon. Daniel told Eye Radio on Monday at the Freedom Hall-turned parliament.

“Some people say it is wrong for us to write on social media, because according to them, it’s a wrong forum. We are writing on social media because we want the public to know and we can use any means to reach the public,

“We are being abused because according to them, we don’t know our work, but we know our work and that is why we need the public to know and to fight for their rights.”

Daniel also stated that he was often faced with criticism for making political remarks on his personal social media handles.

In response, the chairperson for information and communication at the R-TNLA, John Agany, rubbishes the claims.

“This is a very strange idea, where is the restriction coming from and who is restricting people from speaking? No, No, I have no information about those restrictions because I don’t believe there are any restrictions, I have no information,” Agany told Eye Radio.

In March, two MPs walked out of a parliamentary sitting after the Speaker denied them a chance to inform the august house about clashes in Unity state.

MP Bidit Dak Wie, representing Unity state in the national assembly, walked out after the Speaker denied him a chance to inform the parliament about a petition by some youth from the Unity State on clashes in Leer.

His colleague, Anok Adhiar walked out in solidarity with him.

