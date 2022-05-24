Aweil murder trial: First day of trial into Abuk’s killing

A court in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal has Monday morning temporarily adjourned a hearing of the case of slain Abuk Lual.



This is after the suspects accused of raping and killing the five-year-old girl requested a defense lawyer.

However, 42-year-old Saber Abu Sam is believed to be the prime suspect.

But he was arrested along with two of his associates.

The hearing into the case being presided by Judge Abram Majur Lat, the President of the high court in Northern Bahr El Ghazal state started today

The state Information Minister, William Anyuon explains what transpired earlier in the first hearing.

“In the Northern Bahr El- ghazal today 23rd May is the first hearing day of the late Abuk Lual Lual who was defiled, killed and dumped in the pit latrine by a suspect called Sabir Abu Sam,” Anyuon told Eye Radio.

“This culprit called Sabir the criminal say they want a lawyer, the high court said this is his right to be given a lawyer, so no one identified himself to be a lawyer for him,

“As a result, the legal administration here in Northern Bahr Elghazal was asked to find someone to represent him in the court.”

On Sunday, Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State called for calm and patience as the case of Abuk Lual has reached the court.

