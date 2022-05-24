24th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   Aweil murder trial: First day of trial into Abuk’s killing

Aweil murder trial: First day of trial into Abuk’s killing

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

brown gavel with a brass band on a blue background

A court in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal has Monday morning temporarily adjourned a hearing of the case of slain Abuk Lual.

This is after the suspects accused of raping and killing the five-year-old girl requested a defense lawyer.

However, 42-year-old Saber Abu Sam is believed to be the prime suspect.

But he was arrested along with two of his associates.

The hearing into the case being presided by Judge Abram Majur Lat, the President of the high court in Northern Bahr El Ghazal state started today

The state Information Minister, William Anyuon explains what transpired earlier in the first hearing.

“In the Northern Bahr El- ghazal today 23rd May is the first hearing day of the late Abuk Lual Lual who was defiled, killed and dumped in the pit latrine by a suspect called Sabir Abu Sam,”  Anyuon told Eye Radio.

“This culprit called Sabir the criminal say they want a lawyer, the high court said this is his right to be given a lawyer, so no one identified himself to be a lawyer for him,

“As a result, the legal administration here in Northern Bahr Elghazal was asked to find someone to represent him in the court.”

On Sunday, Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State called for calm and patience as the case of Abuk Lual has reached the court.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit 1

Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Published Friday, May 20, 2022

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi 2

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule 3

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule

Published Sunday, May 22, 2022

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders 4

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders

Published Thursday, May 19, 2022

Report: Bona Malwal, Dr. Francis Deng fuelled Twic-Ngok conflict 5

Report: Bona Malwal, Dr. Francis Deng fuelled Twic-Ngok conflict

Published 21 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Radio Jonglei CEO explains why he suspended staff

Published 41 mins ago

Kiir fires deputy governor of Upper Nile, James Tor

Published 2 hours ago

Day two of Aweil murder trial: 12 lawyers representing Abuk’s family produce 4 witnesses in court

Published 3 hours ago

“Trust committee, give your views, so we heal”, says Bichiok

Published 3 hours ago

UNISFA urged to publish Ngok Dinka-Misseriya Entebbe deal

Published 3 hours ago

Governor Rin calls on citizens to embark on farming

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.