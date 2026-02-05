5th February 2026

Mpox outbreak: Western Equatoria opens isolation centres after one death

Author: Obaj OKuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Mpox patient. (Photo: Courtesy).

Health authorities in Western Equatoria State are setting up isolation centres at Yambio State Hospital after one person died and three others tested positive for Mpox on Wednesday.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, James Abdallah Arona, the State Minister of Health, said the situation remains calm, with no new cases reported as of Thursday morning.

Minister Arona said a health committee has been deployed to Yambio State Hospital to prepare isolation units to prevent further spread of the disease.

He explained that suspected Mpox cases will now be isolated instead of being admitted to general wards with other patients.

“This morning, my committee is now at Yambio State Hospital preparing to construct an isolation unit, so that if there are any suspected cases, they can be isolated instead of being placed in the same ward with other patients,” he said.

The minister added that the state government has already submitted a situation report to the national Ministry of Health and is awaiting support, particularly for the affected counties of Yambio and Ezo.

He said the needed support includes protective equipment and essential medicines to help contain the outbreak, noting that the national government has promised assistance.

Minister Arona warned that other counties, including Nzara and Tombura, are at risk due to population movement and called for increased vigilance.

He urged residents of Western Equatoria State to take Mpox seriously and follow health guidance to prevent infection.

Mpox is a viral disease that spreads through close contact. Its symptoms include a painful rash, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

5th February 2026

